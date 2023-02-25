e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress' 85th Plenary Session: CM Sukhu heaps praises for Gandhis, says Himachal's victory boon for Lok Sabha elections

Congress' 85th Plenary Session: CM Sukhu heaps praises for Gandhis, says Himachal's victory boon for Lok Sabha elections

Sukhu highlighted the Nehru-Gandhi family's contribution in developing India, talking about various policies made by the INC during their rule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | ANI
Follow us on

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday addressed the ongoing 85th Congress Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sukhu heaped praises for the Gandhi family saying they are not power hungry. Adding further, he said that the victory in Himachal Polls will prove to be a boon in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

As per a TOI report, Sukhu said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh employees in the first cabinet meeting itself which shows its commitment to the election promises of the Congress government. Sukhu highlighted the Nehru-Gandhi family's contribution in developing India talking about various policies made by the INC during their rule.

Read Also
Sonia Gandhi hints at retirement at Congress' 85th plenary session: 'My innings could conclude...
article-image

Congress plenary session

Around 15,000 Congress leaders and party workers are attending the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ plenary session to brainstorm for three days to attend the meeting which will pave the way for the new working committee and set the tone for the Congress’ 2024 national poll campaign.

Read Also
Congress' 85th plenary session: Street in Raipur paved with flower petals to welcome Priyanka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'I don't consider myself citizen of India..': 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

'I don't consider myself citizen of India..': 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Bengaluru: No consensus in G20 on Ukraine

Bengaluru: No consensus in G20 on Ukraine

In a first, LCA Tejas to conquer foreign skies in UAE excercise drill

In a first, LCA Tejas to conquer foreign skies in UAE excercise drill

Congress' 85th Plenary Session: CM Sukhu heaps praises for Gandhis, says Himachal's victory boon for...

Congress' 85th Plenary Session: CM Sukhu heaps praises for Gandhis, says Himachal's victory boon for...

Congress' 85th plenary session: Kharge reiterates demand for caste-based census, questions PM Modi's...

Congress' 85th plenary session: Kharge reiterates demand for caste-based census, questions PM Modi's...