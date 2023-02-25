Congress' 85th Plenary Session: CM Sukhu heaps praises for Gandhis, says Himachal's victory boon for Lok Sabha elections

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu | ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday addressed the ongoing 85th Congress Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Sukhu heaped praises for the Gandhi family saying they are not power hungry. Adding further, he said that the victory in Himachal Polls will prove to be a boon in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

As per a TOI report, Sukhu said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh employees in the first cabinet meeting itself which shows its commitment to the election promises of the Congress government. Sukhu highlighted the Nehru-Gandhi family's contribution in developing India talking about various policies made by the INC during their rule.

Around 15,000 Congress leaders and party workers are attending the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ plenary session to brainstorm for three days to attend the meeting which will pave the way for the new working committee and set the tone for the Congress’ 2024 national poll campaign.