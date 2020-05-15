'Congi recognised lodge where Nehru met Ms. Mountbatten...': Swamy wonders at delay in declaring Ram Setu a National Heritage Monument

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday took to Twitter wondering why the Rama Setu had not yet been declared as a National Heritage Monument.
Swamy was responding to a Twitter user who had thanked him for "safeguarding and your constant efforts to address the Hindu causes.".
"Getting Ram Setu in the National and International Heritage listing is the only way to save as some of lost Indians are quite persistent to score secular goals by hurting Hindu history," the user had written.
Responding to the same, Swamy said that even as the world remained "wonderstruck" it was not being accorded recognition in India.
"What is stopping Namo from signing the file to declare Rama Setu as a National Heritage Monument as per Section 2 of the AMARS Act?" he wondered.
Swamy added that the Congress had recognised the Lodge in Shimla where Nehru used to meet Ms. Mountbatten as a National Heritage Monument.
This is not the first time Swamy has urged the Narendra Modi-led government to act on the same. Earlier, towards the end of January, he had tweeted wondering what was stopping the Prime Minister.
"Ask government to declare Ram Setu as ancient historical monument: Swamy to SC - What is stopping PM?" he wrote, quoting a news article.
Incidentally, he had earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument. At the time, the apex court had asked him to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)