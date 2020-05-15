'Congi recognised lodge where Nehru met Ms. Mountbatten...': Swamy wonders at delay in declaring Ram Setu a National Heritage Monument

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday took to Twitter wondering why the Rama Setu had not yet been declared as a National Heritage Monument.

Swamy was responding to a Twitter user who had thanked him for "safeguarding and your constant efforts to address the Hindu causes.".

"Getting Ram Setu in the National and International Heritage listing is the only way to save as some of lost Indians are quite persistent to score secular goals by hurting Hindu history," the user had written.