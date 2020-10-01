Cong to launch 'Kisan Yatra' from Punjab against farm laws, Rahul Gandhi to join protest

New Delhi: Congress is launching a 'Kisan Yatra' from Punjab against the recent farm laws. It will begin from Punjab's Sangrur this week and will end in Delhi covering various districts of Punjab and Haryana.

The party has planned massive protests against these laws from September 24 to November 14. Former Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has been given a detailed program to finalise his presence.

According to sources, Rahul will address a public meeting in Sangrur and after that Yatra will proceed to Patiala in a roadshow. The program is scheduled for October 2 but it could be postponed to October 3. Harish Rawat, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab, is camping in Chandigarh for program preparations.