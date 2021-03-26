Cong, TMC, Left will feel safe if BJP forms govt in West Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

Taldangra (West Bengal): Even the Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safe if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in West Bengal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Taldangra on the last day of campaigning ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Union Minister launched a veiled attack on the ruling TMC government, saying that one cannot ensure development till safety and security are also provided.

"We believe that till you provide safety and security for the people, you cannot ensure development. I assure you that if we form the government here, we will ensure safety and security for all. Even the Congress, Left parties and TMC karyakartas will feel safe under BJP rule," he said.