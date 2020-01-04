Cong thinks attack on Sikhs in Pakistan is 'sanghi language'

A group of people, led by the family of a Muslim man who married a Sikh teenager, held a day-long sit-in outside Gurdwara Janamesthan Nanakana Sahib near Lahore in Pakistan on Friday to protest the arrest of their relatives who were held for alleged forced conversion of the girl, police said.

According to police, the man named Hassan married 18-year-old Jagjit Kaur in September last year after abducting her and converting her to Islam.

According to some Indian media reports, a mob attack took place at the shrine. The reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones on Friday.

On Saturday, BJP lead Sambit Patra took to Twitter to share videos, purportedly from the incident and asked someone to "please translate this in Italian" for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi so that they "stop asking for evidences of Minority persecution in Pakistan"

Sharing another video he wrote, "Do not let a single Sikh stay in Nankana Sahib ... in the name of Islam" It was being threatened by our Sikh brothers in Pakistan ... These Congressmen need more proof of "Minority Religious Persecution"? ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ , ⁦@priyankagandhi⁩ Is this proof enough for you or want more?"