Cong MLA Aditi Singh gets emotional on her wedding day, remembers her father

Singh is set to marry fellow Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini from Punjab on today. While Angad hails from the family of the late Dilbagh Singh, who won the Nawanshahr seat in Punjab for six terms, Aditi too has an extensive political background. Her father Akhilesh Singh had been an MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar for five terms.

According to a Jagran Prakashan report, the couple reportedly met via their fathers who were friends. With the families visiting each other frequently, they had befriended each other.

Singh has, in the past, made headlines for being linked to Rahul Gandhi and her response that she was his 'Rakhi sister'. Last year, rumours of her wedding to Gandhi, along with photographs of her and Gandhi had made the rounds on social media. Singh had at that time dismissed the rumours as being baseless and malicious, reiterating that she ritualistically tied a rakhi for Gandhi. Taking to Twitter she clarified that Rahul Gandhi was merely her "rakhi wale bhai".

According to reports, the wedding will take place at a Delhi resort and the groom's family will later host a reception. The marriage will be conducted according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals.

Speaking to ANI about her upcoming nuptials, Singh said that marriage would not slow her work to develop Rae Bareli.