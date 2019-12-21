‘Cong is not on the streets’: Prashant Kishor mocks Sonia Gandhi’s message on CAA-NRC

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused BJP-led government of "brute repression" against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation was "discriminatory" and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," she said in a video message.

Gandhi said the if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the poor and vulnerable will have to stand in queues like at the time of demonetisation and prove their citizenship.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like at the time of 'notebandi' (demonetisation), they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship," she said.

Reacting, political analyst Prashant Kishor said to Sonia Gandhi: “Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC.

The least you could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing.”