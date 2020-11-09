Cong, BJP jostle to court ‘upset’ TMC heavyweight

Kolkata

Amid speculation over Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari’s future political move, the Congress and the BJP tried to wheedle him to their side, saying he was a victim of the "dictatorship" within the ruling party of the state.

Adhikari, a minister in the Mamata govt, has been addressing rallies across the state. However, his rallies do not have any sign or symbol of TMC or the CM – unusual for the party's leaders – have given rise to speculation about his political future. Besides, posters hailing him as the youth icon of the state have come up in different districts.

Adhikari has also been absent from the recent cabinet meetings. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Adhikari had made immense contribution in bringing the TMC to power in West Bengal in 2011.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh said that it was becoming difficult for a mass leader like Suvendu Adhikary to work in TMC.

“Everything in TMC is decided in a dictatorial fashion by one person and most of the leaders do not have any freedom or dignity,” he said.