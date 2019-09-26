Confusion over no. of temples in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: There are a total of just 5,000 to 7,000 temples across Jammu and Kashmir, however, the government has reached a figure of 50,000 temples? How, questions the Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti.

The body representing Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, who have not migrated after militancy erupted, questioned the figures given by Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy in a press conference in Bangaluru on Monday.

Reddy has said around 50,000 temples were closed over the years in Jammu and Kashmir, of which some were destroyed, and their idols were defaced. The minister said a survey has been ordered and the temples vandalised in Jammu and Kashmir needed restoration.

"In the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, total number of big and small temples would not be more than 5,000 to 7,000. According to our survey there are a total of 1,842 temples, shamshan bhoomis, holy springs, holy trees and caves in Kashmir Valley," said Sanjay Tickoo president Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS).

According to Sanjay Tickoo, during the second term of the UPA, while replying to a question of BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Ruddy about the number of temples in Kashmir, Government of India said total number of temples in Kashmir is 464 -- out of which 174 temples were either destroyed or were in a bad condition.

By Zaffar Iqbal