Confusion emerges amongst Matua community as BJP's Majulkrishna Thakur claims party didn’t give candidature to any Matua

Kolkata: Soon after the BJP said that they will implement CAA at the first cabinet meeting if voted to power, father of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur’s father Majulkrishna Thakur claimed that the BJP didn’t give candidature to any Matua in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Rubbishing his father’s claim, Shantanu who went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a hotel in New Town said that there are Matua candidates.

“There are Matua candidates. I don’t know on which basis my father claimed that Matuas are not given candidature,” mentioned Shantanu.

West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya stated that Shantanu met Shah to thank him, for the decision of implementing CAA soon after coming to power.

“The refugees will be given 5000 rupees per month for five years and also if voted to power CAA will be implemented at the first cabinet meeting. Shantanu came to thank the Union Home Minister,” mentioned Vijaywargiya.