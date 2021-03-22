Confusion emerges amongst Matua community as BJP's Majulkrishna Thakur claims party didn’t give candidature to any Matua

Kolkata: Soon after the BJP said that they will implement CAA at the first cabinet meeting if voted to power, father of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur’s father Majulkrishna Thakur claimed that the BJP didn’t give candidature to any Matua in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Rubbishing his father’s claim, Shantanu who went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a hotel in New Town said that there are Matua candidates.
“There are Matua candidates. I don’t know on which basis my father claimed that Matuas are not given candidature,” mentioned Shantanu.
West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya stated that Shantanu met Shah to thank him, for the decision of implementing CAA soon after coming to power.
“The refugees will be given 5000 rupees per month for five years and also if voted to power CAA will be implemented at the first cabinet meeting. Shantanu came to thank the Union Home Minister,” mentioned Vijaywargiya.
Meanwhile, Former Bongaon TMC MP Mamatabala Thakur cried foul against TMC Gaighata candidate Narottam Biswas for allegedly insulting the Thakur family.
“Narottam during the poll campaign is asking people not to visit Thakurbari and Narottam is also not a Matua. He is damaging the voters and supporters of TMC,” claimed Mamatabala.
However, Narottam claimed though he is not a Matua his mentality is that of a Matua.
Matuas who are three crores in population is considered to be one of the most important deciding factors for the polls.
It is pertinent to mention that Matuas said to be very close to the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and a major political force behind brining TMC to power in 2011, had shown their discontent towards the chief minister and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these refugees, particularly the ‘Matuas’ helped the BJP to secure nine to 10 seats out of 18 constituencies that the party won.
According to poll analysts one of the deciding factors of the election in the Matua belt as Matuas have the say over 74 out of 294 constituencies.
