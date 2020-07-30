Condolences pour in for Soumen Mitra

Kolkata: Condolences poured in from all quarters cutting across political parties on the demise of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Soumen Mitra (78) in the wee hours of Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “All my love and support to family and friends of Soumen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect.”

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “He was unwell and I would keep enquiring about him. I came into Congress because of Soumen Mitra. He gave me the opportunity to be a people’s representative which is why I was an MP. He has had a hand in my career. I have said this many times before in open forums.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too tweeted her condolences towards the leader whom she said to have shared a cordial rapport with.

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader, former MP Somen Mitra. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers,” read Mamata’s tweet.