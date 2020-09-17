Condolences pour in for BJP MP Ashok Gasti - Here's all you need to know

On Thursday, many took to Twitter to condole the death of BJP leader Ashok Gasti. The senior BJP Karnataka leader had been a first time member of the Rajya Sabha. Having been admitted to the hospital at the beginning of September, he had later tested positive for COVID-19.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha Member. He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" tweeted Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.
"Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.
But even as condolences poured in, some reports suggest that his demise has not officially been announced by the hospital that he is admitted to. As per a tweet by a News Minute journalist, the hospital is yet to confirm the news, and as per their last update, he is in a critical condition.
But who is Ashok Gasti?
Recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, Gasti was a politician and a lawyer. He had been an RSS and BJP leader and headed the party's OBC cell. He was also the chairperson of Karnataka's State Backward Class Development Corporation.
His appointment to the Upper House of the Parliament has been somewhat unexpected as the party in-charge for Bellary, Koppal and Raichur districts had not been a politician who repeatedly came in the limelight. Gasti hailed from the Savitha Samaj (barber community) of Raichur district is party in-charge and had been a grassroot level worker for the organisation for decades.
