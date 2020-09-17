Condolences pour in for BJP MP Ashok Gasti - Here's all you need to know

On Thursday, many took to Twitter to condole the death of BJP leader Ashok Gasti. The senior BJP Karnataka leader had been a first time member of the Rajya Sabha. Having been admitted to the hospital at the beginning of September, he had later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha Member. He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" tweeted Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

"Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

