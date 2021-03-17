Condolences pour in after BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma's death; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others mourn loss

Himachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his Delhi residence on Wednesday. The parliamentarian from Mandi was found hanging with the door locked from the inside. While no note has been found, police suspect it to be a suicide. Investigations are underway.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI show MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur reaching the spot even as officials recovered the body from the MP's residence at Gomti Apartments. Soon after the news broke, the party cancelled a Parliamentary Party meeting that was slated to be held today.
Several top BJP leaders and fellow MPs have also expressed their sadness at this turn of events. Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was "deeply distressed" by the news.
"In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he added.
"His entire life was devoted to the country and society. In Himachal Pradesh, he played a very important role in strengthening the BJP to the core. My condolences to his heartbroken family," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"Shocked to know that Shri. Ram Swaroop Sharma, MP (Mandi, HP) is no more. No words to express my grief. My prayers that his family, friends, followers have the strength and fortitude to bear this loss," added Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"I'm deeply shocked and saddened by the news of untimely demise of Himachal Pradesh MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma. He was a perfect gentleman and I had beautiful memories with him on many occasions. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family more strength," tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharing pictures of the deceased MP.
