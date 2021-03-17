Condolences pour in after BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma's death; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others mourn loss

Himachal Pradesh MP and BJP leader Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his Delhi residence on Wednesday. The parliamentarian from Mandi was found hanging with the door locked from the inside. While no note has been found, police suspect it to be a suicide. Investigations are underway.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI show MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur reaching the spot even as officials recovered the body from the MP's residence at Gomti Apartments. Soon after the news broke, the party cancelled a Parliamentary Party meeting that was slated to be held today.

Several top BJP leaders and fellow MPs have also expressed their sadness at this turn of events. Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was "deeply distressed" by the news.

"In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he added.