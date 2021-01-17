'Condemnable & totally unacceptable': Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Centre over NIA summons to farmers' leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and others

Former Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has slammed the Centre after National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned farmers' leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and many others, including officials of non-profit Khalsa Aid, in a case related to the banned outfit 'Sikhs For Justice'. The summons comes amid the deadlock between the Centre and the farmers' union over the three contentious farm laws. The farmers are insisting on their demands for repealing the laws, while the government has said it "cannot and will not repeal the laws".

Lashing out at the Centre, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said the NIA summons are "condemnable and totally unacceptable". Badal wrote, "First BJP-led Centre defames #KisanAndolan by branding farmers as Khalistanis, then attempts to tire out protesters through sham talks & now via SC. When all tricks fail the #NIA is now being used to scare kisan leaders. Such misuse of instt is condemnable & totally unacceptable!"