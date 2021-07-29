Complete lockdown in Kerala from July 31 to Aug 1

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown amid the spike of Covid cases from July 31 to August 1, this year.

Kerala with an active caseload of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent of weekly positivity.

Amid the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday decided to depute a high-level multidisciplinary team to the state.

The Centre's team is to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for Covid management.

The Centre is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "As a large number of Covid cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state's ongoing efforts in Covid management," Mandaviya wrote.

The team shall reach Kerala on Friday, and visit a few districts, a health ministry release said.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Kerala government on Super spreader events observed in Kerala in the recent past.