Complete list of Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2020

The year 2020 has a lot in store for everyone, but what space-enthusiasts should be looking forward to is the list of all eclipses to occur in this new year.

A total of six eclipses are believed to occur in the year 2020, which in itself is a treat for not only space-enthusiasts but everyone. Among the six eclipses, two are solar eclipses and the other four are lunar eclipses.

According to Sky and Telescope, the six eclipses to occur in the year 2020 are:

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse- January 10

Central or Penumbral Lunar eclipses occur when the Moon crosses the ecliptic during one of its two nodal crossings each year, this specific placement can occur only during a two-week-long interval.

The eclipse will occur during the day, therefore, only visible from Europe, eastern Africa, Asia, or Western Australia.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse- June 5

It needs almost half a year for another Penumbral eclipse to occur, the next one will be seen on June 5. The second central eclipse will have the Moon slipping only through Earth's penumbra. This time the lunar disk slides only halfway in.

The eclipse won’t be visible from North America but Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Annular Solar Eclipse- June 21

The first Annular eclipse won’t be a total eclipse. Observers will be able to witness the Sun-encircled lunar silhouette at dawn lasting up to 82 seconds.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse- July 5

Two weeks after the first Annular eclipse, the Moon will once again skirt along with Earth's shadow, creating a penumbral eclipse. This time, only a third of the disk enters the penumbra, the eclipse will be barely visible.

It will be visible throughout the United States, eastern Canada, and South America — except the Pacific Northwest.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse- November 30

During this eclipse, the moon will be able to intrude almost completely into the penumbra. The mid-eclipse is likely to occur at 9.43 universal time. If you’re in America at the time, you might have to stay awake at night to witness this phenomenon.

Total Solar Eclipse- December 14

The final eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14. The total eclipse will begin from the South Pacific ocean at 14:33 universal time, and 97 minutes later (16:10 universal time) the eclipse will be visible from the coast of South America.