In order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public, the government has declared some specific days as dry days. On these days, all the liquor shops are supposed to remain shut.

To avoid any last minutes disappointments in the coming year, we've prepared a complete list of dry days in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai in 2021:

January-

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February-

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March-

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April-

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May-

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June-

Have a blast in June as there aren't any dry days in this month.

July-

July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)

July 24: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)

August-

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September-

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 19: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

October-

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November-

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)

December-

December 25: Christmas