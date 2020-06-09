Community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, waiting for Centre to declare: Satyendar Jain

"The LG has scrapped the decision of Delhi government to reserve hospitals of Delhi for the people of the national capital. I have been getting calls asking me about where Delhiites will get treatment. Flights from around the world landed in Delhi and Mumbai. Coronavirus reached here from abroad," he said.

"There are around 50,000 cases in Mumbai and 30,000 in Delhi. We have around 9,000 beds in Delhi. Coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing. It is expected that we will have a total of 50,000 cases in the next 10 days. People are worried where people of Delhi will get treatment," he said.

"Under BJP's pressure, LG overturned the decision. We will ask him if people in large numbers came from outside for treatment then where will people of Delhi go?" the Minister asked. He also attacked the Centre for the delay in stopping international flights.

"We requested the Centre to stop flights. But they were stopped after 15 days. People from outside were stopped in Delhi. They should be sent to their states. This is the reason behind the spread of COVID in Delhi. We are trying to increase the number of beds. But if people in large numbers come this is a reason to worry," he said. "We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days. However, most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been taken up in last 3-5 days," he said.