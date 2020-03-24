ICMR doesn't rule out community-level transmission of COVID-19; says it can happen at any time

Indian Council of Medical Research has warned that community transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, can take anywhere from a minimum of 20 days to a few months to be visible, Livemint reported.

This puts an immediate end to the speculation that India will not enter Phase 3 of the coronavirus that includes community transmission. ICMR has also said that such cases will be seen more in larger cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, if people do not engage in social distancing.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a statewide curfew with immediate effect till March 31.

All state borders have been sealed other than for movement of essential and perishable commodities. "Today I am compelled to announce a state-wide curfew. People were not listening, and we are compelled," said the chief minister in his social media address.

All public transport services, including inter city buses of the MSRTC and Metro, will not be permitted; taxis with not more than two persons besides the driver, auto rickshaws with not more than one passenger besides the driver are permitted.

Further, all shops, including commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops & godowns would shut their operations. However, production and manufacturing units which require continuous process and pharmaceuticals will be permitted. Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities have been allowed to operate.

Government offices will function with 5% staff and similar instructions have been given to shops and establishments to operate with minimal staff; they will also ensure social distancing such as painting of foot marks at distances of 3 feet from each other near checkout counters. Thackeray said these steps should be preventive measures by citizens.