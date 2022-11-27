Commoners identifying with yatra: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is not only uniting the country, but also highlighting the basic problems of the poor, unemployed and small businessmen.

“The poor, unemployed youth and middle-class people are identifying themselves with the idea of the rally, so they’re joining Rahul Gandhi in large numbers,” Baghel told Free Press Journal on the sidelines of a public gathering at Mhow, in Indore.

The CM said that the ‘Bharat JodoYatra’, which started from Kanyakumari, will achieve its purpose when culminates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baghel had landed at Indore airport on Friday afternoon and reached Bai-Balwada to participate in the rally. He met and interacted with Gandhi at Bai-Balwada. Along with him, Baghel went to Mhow, where they participated in a public gathering. Baghel also interacted with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, party general secretary Digvijaya Singh and party leader Jairam Ramesh. He left the city after the event ended late in the night.