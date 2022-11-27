e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCommoners identifying with yatra: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Commoners identifying with yatra: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is not only uniting the country, but also highlighting the basic problems of the poor, unemployed and small businessmen.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI
Follow us on

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is not only uniting the country, but also highlighting the basic problems of the poor, unemployed and small businessmen.

“The poor, unemployed youth and middle-class people are identifying themselves with the idea of the rally, so they’re joining Rahul Gandhi in large numbers,” Baghel told Free Press Journal on the sidelines of a public gathering at Mhow, in Indore.

Read Also
Radhika Madan's Happy Teacher's Day goes on floors in Mumbai
article-image

The CM said that the ‘Bharat JodoYatra’, which started from Kanyakumari, will achieve its purpose when culminates in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baghel had landed at Indore airport on Friday afternoon and reached Bai-Balwada to participate in the rally. He met and interacted with Gandhi at Bai-Balwada. Along with him, Baghel went to Mhow, where they participated in a public gathering. Baghel also interacted with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, party general secretary Digvijaya Singh and party leader Jairam Ramesh. He left the city after the event ended late in the night.

Read Also
Mumbai Updates: ED summons Sadanand Kadam in a money laundering case.
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bommai disturbing peace: NCP asks Centre to act

Bommai disturbing peace: NCP asks Centre to act

Srinagar: Do not cede space to BJP, says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Do not cede space to BJP, says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

AAP opened massage centre in Tihar, made rapist into therapist: JP Nadda

AAP opened massage centre in Tihar, made rapist into therapist: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' from today

New Delhi: Bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' from today

Commoners identifying with yatra: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Commoners identifying with yatra: CM Bhupesh Baghel