Common entrance exam for admissions to all Central universities from 2021

From the academic session of 2021-22 common entrance test will be conducted for the admission to all the central universities, reported TOI.

Earlier, during the virtual conference organised by FICCI, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare had informed about the same.

Talking about the National Education Policy 2020's recommendations, he had said, "If I could list out, for example, the common admission test for entrance to all central universities that are coming in 2021."

As per the report by TOI, the decision has been taken to end the tyranny of cut-off marks based on Class XII Board and to tackle the difficulty in UG admission process due to difference in evaluation scheme of various Boards. Usually, the higher-scoring science stream students get an edge in admissions to these universities, however, the new aptitude test will provide a common ground for everyone.

The exam, as per the report, will be computer-based and will include aptitude tests and subject-specific tests. As per UGC, as of June 2020, there are 54 central universities in the country.

At present, there is no common admission test for undergraduate courses in the general stream. Most universities admit students based on their Class XII marks, while central universities hold entrance test for some of the courses.

The NEP 2020 had recommended a national common aptitude entrance test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency twice a year. However, in the upcoming year, the entrance will be held one time a year.

(With inputs from agencies)