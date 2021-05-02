'Committed to correct our mistakes': Randeep Singh Surjewala after Congress routed in Assembly polls

Even as the Assembly election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are being announced, it is evident that the Congress party has been routed. Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the grand old party has accepted the verdict with "humility and a sense of responsibility".

"People's mandate is the final word in democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility. We recognize that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," Surjewala said.