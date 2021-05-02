'Committed to correct our mistakes': Randeep Singh Surjewala after Congress routed in Assembly polls

Even as the Assembly election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are being announced, it is evident that the Congress party has been routed. Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the grand old party has accepted the verdict with "humility and a sense of responsibility".
"People's mandate is the final word in democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility. We recognize that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," Surjewala said.
"We have lost the election in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or determination to continuously become people's voice in these times of unprecedented calamity. The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction," he added.
Asserting that the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge currently, Surjewala said the Congress party demands that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "rise above the partisan political campaign and concentrate upon tackling Covid, providing life-saving medicines and oxygen, ramping up hospital infrastructure and ensure universal vaccination for all".
