Commercial Tax raid in Karnataka: Another BJP leader in soup | Twitter

Days after a BJP MLA was caught with crores of rupees from his house in Karnataka, another ruling party Member of Legislative Council (MLC) is in trouble ahead of the assembly election due in May.

In a raid on Wednesday, the Commercial Tax Department found several sarees and school bags bundled in MLC R Shankar’s house in Haveri. According to reports, at least 6,000 sarees and 9,000 school bags were found from a godown.

Reports suggested that Shankar had stocked the items to woo voters ahead of the assembly election in the state.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the law will take its own course and that the administration was doing its job.

“We have said earlier also that our government allows every agency to work independently, and the party has no role in these raids. Let them give all the details, if there is nothing wrong then let them show all the documents,” Bommai said.