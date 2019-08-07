Come and collect your Re 1 fee tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve an hour before her death

Less than an hour before she was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS in a critical condition, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had asked Harish Salve to visit her on August 7 at 6.00 pm and collect his Re 1 fee.

Harish Salve is the lawyer who represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Salve told Times Now that he had spoken to Swaraj about an hour before she died. “I spoke to her at 8:50 pm. It was a very emotional conversation…. She said I have to come and meet me. I have to give you your one rupee for the case which you won. I said of course I have to come collect that precious fee. She said come tomorrow at 6 o’clock,” Salve said. According to reports, Salve had charged only Re 1 to represent India against in the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader, passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

Last month, the International Court of Justice for Pakistan to grant former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access, a right he had been denied so far. It also stated that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by doing so, and directed it to review the death sentence ordered by a military court at a closed trial.

Welcoming the ICJ's verdict last month, Sushma Swaraj hoped that it will provide solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Pakistani military court on charges of terrorism and spying.

Taking to Twitter, Sushma Swaraj said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. I hope the verdict will provide the much-needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav." In another tweet, Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "our initiative to take Jadhav's case before International Court of Justice". She also thanked Harish Salve for presenting India's case before ICJ very effectively and successfully.