‘Come after you get raped’: UP cops refuse to act on woman's harassment complaint

Unnao: Despite the outrage over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by her accused, the police in the Uttar Pradesh district remain as callous as ever.

A woman in Hindupur village, the same place where the rape victim had been set on fire on Thursday, alleged on Saturday that the police had refused to file her complaint of attempted rape. The police allegedly asked the woman to come with her complaint after the rape had taken place.

"Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened, come when it happens)," is what a cop at the police station told the woman. The woman, whose complaint has not been registered, said that three men from the village attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicines. "I was going to take my medicines. These three men stopped me and started pulling my clothes. They also attempted to rape me," she said.