Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat joins BJP

Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the national capital.

"Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat ji. We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work to make Uttarakhand according to their dreams," Dhami said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:51 PM IST