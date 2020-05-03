Colonel, Major among five security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, officials said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they said.

The Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists, the officials said.