Cold Wave Continues In Delhi, Mercury To Dip To 7 Degrees; AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

(Visuals from the Ashram area, shot at 1:00 am)

Central Railway reported 26 trains running late

According to Indian Railways, 26 trains are behind their scheduled arrival time, and the extent of delay varies across multiple routes due to fog and cold wave. The highest delay reported in trains arriving in Delhi is six hours. The air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category at several stations across the city. At the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in 'severe' category standing at 414 and PM10 reached 358 or 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI at Delhi Airport stands at 'very poor'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 also witnessed PM2.5 levels at 340, the 'very poor' category while the PM10 was at 222, falling under the 'poor' category, respectively.