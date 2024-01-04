Cold Wave Continues In Delhi, Mercury To Dip To 7 Degrees; AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

As the cold wave continued to hit the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast showed the minimum temperature dropping to 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday. As of 8:30 a.m., the minimum temperature recorded was 7.7 degrees Celsius, with shallow to moderate fog. The IMD classifies fog intensity into four types: shallow, moderate, dense and very dense fog. The visibility ranges from 999 m to 500 m, 499 m to 200 m, 199 m to 50 m and less than 50 m, respectively.
Delhi recorded 'lowest visibility' on January 4
On Thursday, the city recorded lowest visibility of 500 m at Palam and Safdarjung at 8:30 a.m. IMD's visibility outlook for the next subsequent 12 hours says that it may likely improve to 1500m from 8 a.m., and may reduce to 1000m from 4 p.m. The IMD further predicted the maximum temperature to hover around 17 degree Celsius.