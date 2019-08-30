Coimbatore: Hotel gives Rs 5 to customers as incentive for not wasting food

Coimbatore: With an aim to promote awareness among the customers about not wasting food, a hotel here in Coimbatore has started giving coin of Rs.5 as an incentive to people who are not wasting food.

A private hotel RHR, one of the oldest in Coimbatore has introduced this new concept of offering a coin with a handshake to the customers. The owner of the hotel on Friday, told ANI, "We want to give a message to people to not waste food. People should preach this and spread this message to others.

We are giving a coin of Rs. 5 as an incentive to people who are not wasting food. Usually, 90 per cent of the people used to waste and we were compelled to take the step. We also insist on our customers clean the plates."

"Every day, we distribute around 100 coins to the people. The response to this step has been really positive and people have actually realised the importance of food," the owner added.

A customer present at the restaurant, Venugopal said, "This is an excellent step and would like people neither to waste food nor take extra food if not required. People should preach about clean India as Modi Ji does."