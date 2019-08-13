Coastal Jaguar fire: One crew member dies, search continues for 1 missing in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): One person died while 27 out of a total 29 crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on Coast Jaguar, an offshore support vessel at Single Point Mooring (SPM), a terminal where crude oil is handled at the Visakhapatnam port here on Monday, according to official sources.

Efforts are on to locate one missing crew member of the vessel. The body of a crew member was found floating on the water while 27 crewmen were rescued by Coast Guard. According to a spokesperson of the Indian Coast Guard, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar at 11.30 am on Monday which was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The crew members had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni, which was patrolling the area, was rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed crew members in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Seven firefighter ships that were pressed to control the fire are still trying to put out the blaze.

"ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG Helicopter and ICGS C-432 were pressed into service to augment the rescue efforts," said Ranjan, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Indian Coast Guard. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the crew member of the Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves.

The Coastal Jaguar was reportedly hired by HPCL. There has been a statement put out by HPCL related to the incident. Of the crewmen rescued 15 suffered burn injuries, while five were discharged after treatment, 10 have been admitted with 50 per cent to 60 per cent burns and one person with 90 per cent burns is said to be critical. All the injured are being treated at MyCure Hospital.