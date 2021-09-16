Coal scam: West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak to visit ED office on September 23; CBI visits Asansol for probe

Kolkata: West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak will visit Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on September 23 in connection to the coal scam case.

According to TMC sources, after ED refused to quiz Moloy Ghatak over video-conference, Moloy on Thursday had informed the ED that he will visit the national capital on September 23.

“Moloy was summoned on September 14 with five years of his bank details but in a short period of time he could arrange all the necessary details for which there is a delay as Moloy will take all the documents that ED wanted from him,” said the TMC sources.

Incidentally, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the CBI and ED is doing good work.

“The traffickers had equal modern equipment as the government officials have and through them they took part in the scams. The ED and CBI probe will soon bring into light all the corruption of the TMC government. West Bengal has become a hub of terrorists and anti-nationals and the situation is even worse than Kashmir,” said Ghosh.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his wife’s name also features in the coal scam.

Meanwhile, CBI quizzed Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram election agent Sheikh Sufian over the death of BJP cadre Debabrata Maiti in Nandigram.

After being quizzed at Haldia Guest House for four hours Sheikh Sufian said that the BJP and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari are ‘framing’ him.

“The deceased BJP cadre was basically TMC supporters and his entire family is TMC supporters. The BJP by offering money had made him defect to BJP and now is framing me intentionally over his murder,” said the Nandigram election agent of Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI also visited Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines in Asansol over alleged pilferage of coal.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:55 PM IST