Coal scam: Patiala House Court calls TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira on September 30

Kolkata: Following a complaint from Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patiala House Court has called TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee to be present before the court on September 30.

Notably, despite being summoned by ED in connection to the coal scam, Rujira citing pandemic had skipped quizzing on September 1 following which ED had appealed to Patiala House Court.

Incidentally, September 30 is the bypoll of Bhabanipur constituency.

It can be recalled that on September 5 Abhishek was quizzed for nine hours and was again summoned for being present before ED on September 21.

Meanwhile, on September 17, Abhishek Banerjee moved the Delhi High Court challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons against him and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection to alleged coal scam.

Notably, in his petition Abhishek had sought the Court’s direction to quash the summons under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

However, the court has accepted the plea and the hearing is due on September 21.

It is pertinent to mention that on February 21 morning, A CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menka Gambhir’s statements,” the CBI sources was heard saying and also that the CBI had sent letters to the officials of the banks in Thailand and London where several money was sent.

The CBI had earlier many times claimed that Abhishek is the direct beneficiary of the scam.

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also showed the bank account statement of Rujira during the poll campaign and cried foul against both Abhishek and his wife.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:11 PM IST