Coal scam: ED raids ISPAT owner’s house and office in Kolkata

Kolkata: A team of 40 ED officials visited the city and raided ISPAT owner’s house and office over an alleged coal scam in the state.

According to ED sources, at least 100 crore rupees were siphoned through ISPAT in the coal scam in the state.

“We have found massive siphoning of money by the coal smugglers through this company for which we have conducted the raid. We are also seeing other ways through which the coal smugglers have siphoned the money,” claimed the ED sources.

It can be recalled that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife were also summoned by ED last year over their alleged connection in the coal scam.

In December last year, after being present before the special Asansol Court, coal scam accused Bikash Mishra was sent to judicial custody till January 5.

Mishra, brother of former Trinamool Congress leader and coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra, was given interim bail before it was cancelled by the court earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that Mishra was granted interim bail on health grounds as according to the private hospital where he was admitted in Kolkata claimed that Bikash needs an immediate liver transplant. The CBI pleaded to cancel his bail plea and got the court’s affirmation to arrest him. He was then taken to the hospital at Burdwan Correctional Home for treatment.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:06 PM IST