Coal scam case: CBI takes custody of kingpin Binoy Mishra’s brother Bikash Mishra in Kolkata

Arrested Bikash Mishra, brother of coal scam kingpin Binoy Mishra was taken to the CBI office in Nizam Palace from the private hospital where he was admitted.

According to CBI sources, the arrested person will soon be produced before Asansol CBI court. Notably, earlier this day, the CBI officials had sought all the medical reports of Bikash Mishra from the hospital as according to them, despite being arrested, Mishra was admitted to the hospital.

Mishra was arrested by CBI on December 9. According to CBI sources, Bikash used to look after his brother’s work and also that his arrest can solve the scam issue.

“We have always sought cooperation with Bikash, but he never cooperated with us. Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him from the national capital but later he was released after getting bail,” said the CBI sources also stating that Asansol CBI court had asked Bikash to be present before them on December 15.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Ruchira were also quizzed by ED in connection to the alleged coal scam.

Banerjee even visited the national capital in September and was quizzed for almost nine hours in connection to the coal smuggling scam.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:40 PM IST