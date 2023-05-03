Coal Miners Day 2023: History, Significance, and all you need to know | Pixabay

Coal Miners Day is celebrated on May 4 every year in India to acknowledge the efforts of coal miners.

Coal mining is a labour-intensive industry that employs millions of people all over the world. Coal is a carbon-rich primary fossil fuel that contributes to the generation of electricity as well as the production of steel and cement.

Coal mining in India

The coal mining industry in India began in 1774, when the East India Company exploited the Raniganj coalfield in Asansol and Durgapur, along the banks of the Damodar River, which runs through Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The Raniganj coal mines became the epicentre of India's industrial revolution, and the industry contributed significantly to the country's economic growth and development. The day was first observed in 2017 when the Indian government declared it as National Coal Miners Day. Since then, various programs and events are organized on this day to recognize and honour the hard work and dedication of coal miners.

Honouring coal miners

Coal Miners Day honours all coal miners who work hard to provide us with one of the earth's most valuable resources.

For many people, coal mining is more than a job; it is a way of life. Coal miners frequently work long hours in hazardous conditions, including underground mining, which can result in rockfalls, floods, and gas explosions.

Despite the dangers, coal miners continue to work tirelessly to extract coal from the earth, ensuring a steady supply of energy for the world.

Coal Miners Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of mine safety and the need to provide miners with safe working conditions.

It is also an opportunity to recognise coal miners' role in the economy and energy sector, as well as the significant contributions they make to society.