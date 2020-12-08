Co-WIN: Centre launches new app to self-register for COVID-19 vaccine; here's all you need to know

The Union Health Ministry has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the platform, Co-WIN, will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

Here's all that we know so far about the Co-WIN mobile application, as provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

• The Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data.

• One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app -- administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

• The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

• The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

• The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

• The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, and on how many people have dropped out.

• The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server.

Meanwhile, in order to augment the cold-chain requirement for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry in consultation with states/Union Territories has assessed the additional requirement for cold-chain storage facilities like walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators.

Presently, the cold-chain system consists of 85,634 equipment for storage of vaccine at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country.

The current cold-chain is capable of storing additional quantities of COVID-19 vaccine required for the first 3 crore healthcare workers and front-line workers.

There are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India.

Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma.

(With inputs from agencies)