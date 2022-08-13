e-Paper Get App

CM Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings; cases filed

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

The police here Saturday registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.

Police said they are scanning CCTV camera nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar claimed hoardings at six places have been disfigured.

HomeIndiaCM Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings; cases filed

RECENT STORIES

PIL in Delhi High Court seeks to place Tricolour, statue of Justice inside courtrooms

PIL in Delhi High Court seeks to place Tricolour, statue of Justice inside courtrooms

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 22 runs in an over during scintillating 104 for Sussex in Royal...

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 22 runs in an over during scintillating 104 for Sussex in Royal...

Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive again, to remain in isolation

Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive again, to remain in isolation

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...

Mumbai updates: Police conduct final dress rehearsal for 75th Independence Day parade, outside...

'Entire nation is proud': Prime Minister Modi meets with India's Commonwealth Games contingent

'Entire nation is proud': Prime Minister Modi meets with India's Commonwealth Games contingent