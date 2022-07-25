WATCH: CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Kanwar yatra in several UP districts

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews ongoing Kanwar yatra in several UP districts | Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts.

The chief minister showered flowers on Kanwariyas at many places in West UP while on a helicopter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flowers were showered on Shiva devotees at Khatauli bypass of Muzaffarnagar. The CM also showered flowers on Parashurameshwar Mahadev temple and Kanwar roads and on the Kanwariyas in Meerut.

Police security has been beefed up in the state to maintain vigilance on the routes of Kanwar Yatra, which is being held after two years of the Covid pandemic.

The Kanwar Yatra that began on July 14 will end on July 26 this year.