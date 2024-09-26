 CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand's Kurdeg

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed a large gathering of common people on Wednesday during political campaign in ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Kurdeg, Simdega district of Jharkhand, where he emphasized the need for a "double engine government" for sustainable and robust development in the state.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:03 AM IST
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai | File Photo

Raipur/Ranchi: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed a large gathering of common people on Wednesday during political campaign in ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Kurdeg, Simdega district of Jharkhand, where he emphasized the need for a "double engine government" for sustainable and robust development in the state and appealed the public to vote in the favour of BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

While interacting with the crowd undeterred by heavy rain, CM Sai indicated that the presence of large gathering is the clear indication that public needed change. It is time for change in Jharkhand, Sai said.

"Your dedication and support for the BJP are evident, and it is time to end the misrule of the JMM-Congress coalition," Sai asserted, criticizing the current government's record on corruption and governance. He stated that the people of Jharkhand have been misled by the coalition, which he accused of looting the state's resources and failing to implement vital welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai | File Photo

Referring to the legal troubles of Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, who has faced allegations of land corruption and is currently out on bail, Sai remarked, "It is unfortunate for Jharkhand that our Chief Minister has been in jail for corruption."

The Chhattisgarh CM highlighted alleged instances of corruption within the coalition, citing the discovery of substantial sums of money in the homes of political leaders. He claimed that the wealth created from misappropriation should have been used for development instead of personal luxuries.

Vishnu Deo Sai also articulated the benefits of a BJP-led government, drawing comparisons with neighboring Chhattisgarh, where he claimed that the Congress administration had exacerbated corruption. He touted the achievements of his government within a mere nine months, including the approval of housing schemes and financial support for farmers and families.

Describing Jharkhand as his maternal home, Sai expressed a deep personal connection to the state, linking his family's roots to Kurdeg. He encouraged the people to rally behind the BJP in the elections, urging them to "uproot the thieves" from power.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, National President of Scheduled Tribes Front Samir Oraon, Cabinet Minister Kedar Kashyap, former MLA Vimala Pradhan, Sushil Shrivastava, Rohit Sai, Sunil Gupta, Purushottam Singh, Krishnakant Singh and others, all unitedly gave call for transformative change in Jharkhand.

