CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs first Cabinet meeting after Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the first cabinet after the cabinet expanision today. A total of 36 legislators were sworn in today, including 25 Cabinet Ministers and 10 Ministers of state.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, while Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress leader Ashok Chavan were inducted into the state's Cabinet.

According to reports, Thackeray is likely to get the state's education portfolio. This is the first Cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government, which was formed through a post poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on Nov 28.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the post poll alliance named Maha Vikas Aghadi and subsequently became the Chief Minister.

Results of the Maharashtra state elections were declared on Oct 24, where the BJP got 104 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats, while NCP and Congress had won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

