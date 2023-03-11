CM Stalin slams Guv for returning anti-gambling bill, says, 'Farms laws and CAA are fine but not laws to save lives'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | ANI

Upset over Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning a Bill to ban online gambling and regulate online games, Chief Minister M K Stalin in a strong reaction said while legislations such as the three central farm laws (since repealed) and CAA are permitted, enactments that would save lives are not being allowed.

Stalin goes all guns blazing against Guv Ravi

One of the reasons the Governor cited for returning the Bill was that the State did not have the legislative competence to enact a ban on online gambling. Stalin late on Friday night questioned if Ravi was the Governor of a State which could not even enact such an ordinary legislation. “The central farm laws were adopted immediately. The same was the case with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They will indulge in hate campaigns against other religions but they are preventing us from enacting a legislation to prevent the loss of lives due to online gambling,” he said at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Chennai. The Chief Minister was referring to the cases where many people died by suicide allegedly after falling into a debt trap due to online gambling.

Is this how Governors function? Asks Stalin

Stalin pointed out that the Governor had taken his own time before sending to the President a Bill seeking exemption from NEET for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu. The Governor was also sitting on multiple Bills that seek to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of State universities. “Is this how Governors function,” he asked.

Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said next year’s Lok Sabha polls would turn out to be the one that would put a full stop to all such things. “Unity is the basis for that victory. Not just me, but everyone is insisting on this,” he said.