CM not working class, govt responsible if people die from alcohol deprivation: Andhra man after state hikes liquor prices by 75% in two days

There is of course a certain amount of pain when something that had been promised does not materialise. And when the Andhra Pradesh government hiked alcohol prices by 50% in a bid to discourage liquor consumption, many were not pleased. Incidentally, shops had reopened on Monday with a 25% hike in liquor prices. With the latest hike the prices have increased by 75% in two days.

A video posted by TV5 News had now surfaced on Twitter where a rather irate man in Vizag can be seen addressing the cameras. "If anyone dies because of alcohol deprivation, we will consider it as a killing and the government is responsible for the said deaths," he states.

He adds that the government ought to ensure that alcohol is made available to those who want to consume it, and at a reasonable price. Calling consumption a "personal choise" he adds that "Just because few people are don’t consume or are against alcohol consumption, the government cannot stop the sale".