CM Mamata Banerjee Working Round the Clock To Make Arrangements In Wake Of Covid-19 Outbreak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that there will be Covid-19 testing facilities at the North Bengal Medical College. This will help to test patients in the interiors of the state. Mamata said all arrangements to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus are in place as of now. So far 10 cases and death of one victim have been reported in West Bengal. Mamata has taken note of reports coming in on Thursday of medicines being in short supply and said that is taken care of and that there is no shortage of medicines.

The state administration has started distributing 5000 thermal guns and PP suits along with hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content will be made by small scale industries to overcome the shortage in the market.

Mamata was also seen distributing free ration to the poor in different parts of the city. As regards home delivery of essential commodities keeping in mind senior citizens across the state, the West Bengal Chief Minister again reiterated that home delivery of essential items would take place. “ICDS(Integrated Child Development Services) and others looking into essential commodities, including vehicles transporting essential commodities and home delivery should be allowed to go through.” Said Mamata.

With concerns over the wholesale market not functioning to full capacity in Posta area, as labourers live in far flung areas, Mamata said that there are arrangements made for night stay of labourers in Posta area. With no proper supply from Posta, it was impacting vegetable vendors across the city and Mamata has said that will be no shortage of essential commodities.