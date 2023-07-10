 CM Kejriwal Says 'Delhi Not Designed To Withstand Such Heavy Rains', Netizens Term 'Noida Better Than Capital'
"Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles," said Arvind Kejriwal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking after the high-level meeting called at the secretariat Delhi in the wake of heavy rains in Delhi and the rising water-levels of Yamuna, made a statement on Monday (July 10) saying that Delhi received 153mm of rain on 8th and 9th July and that it was too much for the capital city. "Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles," said Arvind Kejriwal. While it is true that Delhi received very heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9 which led to water-logging at several places, netizens are also questioning his statement, "Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain."

article-image

Tweets questioning Kejriwal's stated reason for streets of Delhi waterlogged.

Comparisons to Mumbai made by users.

Users also tried to highlight how Noida was far better than Delhi and Gurugram after the rains.

More visuals shared by users.

A user said moving to Noida was a better call.

"Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has faired better than Delhi and Gurugram in rains," claimed a user.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi and that government prepared.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall, according to news agency ANI.

