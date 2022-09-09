CM Kejriwal meets Delhi LG for first time since CBI raids on Manish Sisodia

Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal met with Delhi Lieutenant General VK Saxena here on Friday after a very long time since the tussle between the two following the Delhi Excise Policy case and CBI raids on Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on LG's order.

This was the first meeting following weeks of tension between the two leaders.

The meeting was "held in a cordial environment", Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had skipped four previous regular Friday meetings with the LG citing different reasons, but the main being the CBI raids on Sisodia, in which the Dy has been given a clean chit.

Friday's meeting was a regular meeting over routine administrative matters.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Kejriwal said that the meeting concluded in a "happy environment", and both discussed several issues related to the capital city in the meeting.

"We have weekly meeting with Lt governor. But for last some weeks, the meeting was not held as I was out of town. Today, the meeting concluded in conducive environment and we both discussed several issues of the city," said Kejriwal.

"I have made request to him that we together will work for the issues pertaining to the Municipal corporation," the Chief Minister added.

"The issues of 'garbage mountains', and fixing the sanitation system in the city were also discussed during the meeting," Kejriwal told the media.

Saxena or his office did not issue any statement about the specifics of the meeting.

CBI raids Sisodia:

On August 19, CBI raided Sisodia's house over an alleged scam in the liquor policy. The probe was ordered by Saxena in July. The CBI after the raid and inquiry had given a 'clean chit' to Sisodia.

The AAP alleges that it is all a ploy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, who are using the LG against Delhi government. They want to see the Kejriwal government fall in Delhi.

AAP scam allegations against LG:

AAP has hit back at VK Saxena and has alleged scam allegations over his seven-year tenure as Khadi and Village Industries Commission just before he got the Delhi post.

Following the allegations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor sent a legal notice to AAP leaders earlier this week over their "false and derogatory" charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

