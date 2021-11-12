CM Jai Ram Thakur visits Malana village, announces ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 36 families affected in fire

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the Malana village to meet the 36 families whose houses were gutted in a fire incident that occurred in late October.

"Happy to be the first CM to pay a visit here. I have assured the affected families of all possible help. Their houses will be rebuilt," the chief minister said while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh to each 36 affected families.

The Chief Minister announced Rs. 1.50 lakh each to 36 affected families under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna and handed over sanction letters in this regard to the families.

He also announced that Rs 40,000 each would be provided to the affected families under MNREGA, Rs 25,000 each to the families whose houses were completely gutted in this fire incident, and Rs 10,000 each from his discretionary fund to those families whose houses were partially gutted.

He also announced the opening of the Health sub-center at Malana and said medical staff would be provided in this institution at the earliest.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Forest Corporation would also provide seven cubic meters TD to the affected families for the construction of houses. He said fuelwood would also be provided to the affected families. Furthermore, irrigation facilities would also be made available in Jari village under JICA and tapped water would be provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

To give a boost to the tourism sector and the development of the village, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore for the construction of an alternative road to Malana. He directed the PWD authorities to complete the road work within six months to facilitate the people of the area.

Sixteen houses were gutted and around 150 people rendered homeless after a massive fire broke out in the historic Malana village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on October 27.

(with inputs from sourcse)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:53 PM IST