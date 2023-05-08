CM Biren Singh says '60 innocent people killed' in Manipur violence, appeals for peace

Twitter

Manipur CM N Biren Singh while speaking to media on Monday evening said that around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 suffered injuries and approximately 1700 houses were burned down in the Manipur violence that reached its peak on May 3.

Singh further urged people of the state to bring peace and calm, informing that transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started.

“Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started, “said Singh.

Provide security to those hit by Manipur violence: SC tells Centre

This comes after, Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central and Manipur governments to take necessary steps for raising security, relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, after taking note of submissions that no untoward incidents have been reported there in the last two days.

Around 60 people have been killed in violent clashes between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

More than 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps. The tribals are opposing reservation to the majority Meiteis following the March 27 Manipur High Court order that asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status to the community.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute about 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.