 Manipur CM Biren Singh Promises Capital Punishment To Culprits After Video Of 2 Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked Causes Outrage
Manipur CM Biren Singh Promises Capital Punishment To Culprits After Video Of 2 Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked Causes Outrage

Manipur CM Biren Singh Promises Capital Punishment To Culprits After Video Of 2 Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked Causes Outrage

According to the ITLF, the two women were first gang-raped in a field before being stripped and paraded on the streets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Twitter

On May 4, in a distressing incident that occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a video showing two women being paraded naked on the street emerged. In response to this horrific act, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his outrage, stating that those involved in this crime against humanity would be sought for the death penalty. He assured that the state government would spare no effort to apprehend and punish the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.

In a statement given to The Print he said, “I am shocked beyond words and strongly condemn this heinous crime. This is a crime against humanity. Directions have been issued to check the authenticity of the video and arrest the culprits immediately. We will press for capital punishment in this case.” 

Incident happened 2 months ago

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) reported that the incident took place on March 4, nearly two months before it came to public attention. The area where this unfortunate incident occurred is situated approximately 35 km away from the capital Imphal. According to the ITLF, the two women were first gang-raped in a field before being stripped and paraded on the streets.

This incident surfaced amidst ongoing communal clashes in Manipur, between the Meitei and the Kuki communities. Over two months have passed since the ethnic violence broke out. The CM has been under much pressure and some have even demanded his resignation over the clashes between communities.

Many popular faces condemn the act

The Manipur Police stated that the accused individuals have already been registered in cases of kidnapping, gang-rape, and murder. After the video went viral, the identities of the victims were unfortunately leaked, adding further distress to the situation.

Following the incident's exposure, Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani contacted Chief Minister Biren Singh to discuss the matter. The Chief Minister assured her that the culprits would be arrested promptly, seeking justice for the victims.

Many actors and politicians have condemned the act, putting further pressure on the CM.

