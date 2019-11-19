CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and discussed about providing assistance to the state government’s investment promotion policy in the field of bio-fuel.

Baghl urged the Union Petroleum Minister to consider establishing a regional headquarters of NMDC at Bastar and proposed that the locals of the region should be considered for vacant non-managerial posts.

Baghel believes that the central government will respect the feeling of people of Chhattisgarh and provide approval of the demand to ensure speedy development of the region.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister demanded that permission for producing bio ethanol from surplus food grains should be given to the state for a minimum period of 10 years on the basis of the State Government’s estimate of producing more paddy than expected. He further added that the initiative will attract more investment in the field of bio ethanol.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state has a surplus of 38 lakh tones of paddy for producing bio-fuel. The Union Minister assured Baghel that a special meeting will be held to discuss the same and necessary action will be taken.