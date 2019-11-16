CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh Pavilion at IITF

Raipur: State chief minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Chhattisgarh Pavilion at the ongoing 39th India International Trade Faire (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Fair which was inaugurated on Thursday will continue till November 27. Different departments from Chhattisgarh put their stalls on display.

Chief minister Baghel participated in the fair and inspected every stall and interacted with the persons there to get information about various products put on exhibition.

Chief minister praised state artists for their hard work and motioned this in the visitor's book. Chief minister wished all the persons representing Chhattisgarh.

State agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey and food minister Amarjeet Bhagat, chief minister principal secretary Gourav Dwivedi, CSIDC's managing director P Arun Prasad were also present on the occasion.

On the opening day of fair, Chhattisgarh Pavilion which is set up at Hall No 12-1 draw a good response from the visitors.

A large number of visitors visit pavilion to know state culture and art closely. the theme of pavilion this year is "Ease Of Doing" and entire products were developed keeping this theme in a mind.

This year more than 20 countries with more than 800 companies and institutions are participating in the fair which will open for common people from November 19 onwards.